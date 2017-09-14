Like a Real Life Milo & Otis, Barney the Labrador Adopts Five-Week-Old Kitten

1010 WINS– After being found abandoned in a London backyard, little Ava the kitten was not faring well — cold, alone, hungry and only days old – that is, until she was rushed to the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Now five-weeks-old and healthy, Ava is constantly cared for. She has found a temporary home and forever friends in Veterinarian Nurse Megan Goldring and Barney the Labrador.

Nurse Megan has taken on the responsibility of fostering little Ava at home, and during the day she spends her time with Barney at the clinic, cuddling, playing together and even watching their favorite TV shows.

Barney, one can only assume, understands Ava’s plight. He was born on a puppy farm and ended up being sold to owners who soon realized a lively puppy was too much to handle. So they bought Barney into Battersea in 2014 and Head Nurse Rachel Ab’dee quickly fell in love and adopted him.

Rachel said in a statement, “Barney adores Ava and can’t wait to come into Battersea every morning so he can see her. It’s great for Ava too, because she doesn’t have a mum or brothers or sisters, so Barney has become her best friend and favourite playmate. It’s wonderful to see them so happy together and to know that their most difficult days are behind them.”

Don’t worry though, Ava already has a home lined up, once she’s old enough to leave the clinic of course.

-Joe Cingrana