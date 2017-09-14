LISTEN: Indians GM Mike Chernoff Discusses Record Winning Streak

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Indians general manager Mike Chernoff says the team’s American League record 21-game winning streak is the result of contributions from throughout the roster and a manager who keeps his players level-headed.

“You see our starters have a below-2 ERA,” Chernoff told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday. “Our relievers have just above a 1 ERA. Our offense is clicking on all cylinders. You’ve got young players, veteran players, star players, bench players, everybody contributing. So it’s really been a top-to-bottom effort here.”

The Indians last lost on Aug. 23 against the Red Sox. But over the past week, Chernoff said he’s really felt the attention shifting to his team.

“We’ve seen a lot more media around here,” said Chernoff, the son of WFAN Vice President of Programming Mark Chernoff. “You have guys following us that were following Barry Bonds during his whole thing, so you know you’re a national story when that happens. Our fans — we’ve had almost 5,000 walk-ups the past two nights, a huge buzz in the city.

MORE: Darryl Strawberry On WFAN: My Relationship With The Mets Is Over

“A huge credit to Tito (manager Terry Francona) and his leadership, but things really haven’t changed inside the clubhouse,” Chernoff added. “This is just a team going about its business.”

After coming painfully close to winning a World Series last year, the Indians, who lead the Twins by 13½ games in the AL Central, understand that winning their final postseason game would be far more important than their 21 straight victories in the regular season, Chernoff said.

“As fun as this has been, as great as it’s been for the city, we are fully trying to just win this division and then prepare for the postseason and hopefully have a great postseason run, knowing it’s not going to be easy,” he said.

Cleveland will go for its 22nd consecutive win Thursday night against the Royals.