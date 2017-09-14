Newark Police Seek Black-Clad Arson Suspects

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Newark Police want your help identifying two black-clad arson suspects caught on surveillance cameras.
Police believe the two set fire to the newly-constructed Cherry Park Apartments at 170 Sylvan Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The two were covered head-to-tow in black garb, including face masks.
They say the two set several fires inside a vacant apartment, but that the building’s fire suppression system put the fires out.
The duo ran off through the building’s side exit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-8777-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).
All calls are confidential and may result in a reward.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Newark Police’s website or the Newark Police app.