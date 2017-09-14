Newark Police Seek Black-Clad Arson Suspects

Filed Under: Arson, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Newark Police want your help identifying two black-clad arson suspects caught on surveillance cameras.

Police believe the two set fire to the newly-constructed Cherry Park Apartments at 170 Sylvan Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

arsonsuspects Newark Police Seek Black Clad Arson Suspects

(credit: Newark Police)

The two were covered head-to-tow in black garb, including face masks.

They say the two set several fires inside a vacant apartment, but that the building’s fire suppression system put the fires out.

The duo ran off through the building’s side exit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-8777-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

All calls are confidential and may result in a reward.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Newark Police’s  website or the Newark Police app.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch