Missile Launched By North Korea Flies Over Japan, Splashes Down In Pacific Ocean

SEOUL, South Korea (CBSNewYork) — North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Thursday morning, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.
The missile — an intermediate range ballistic missile — was launched shortly before noon from Sunan, North Korea and flew east, according to the U.S. Pacific Command.
The missile ‘overflew the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean east of Japan,’ a U.S. Naval official said.
In a release sent to CBS2, officials said that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) had determined that the missile did not pose a threat to North America or Guam, but would, ‘monitor North Korea’s actions closely.’
Last month North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile, CBS News reported. That missile also flew over northern Japan.
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump had been debriefed on the launch.