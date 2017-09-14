‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Hayder Hassan Discusses UFC Pittsburgh, USADA

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Outside the Cage” co-host Pete Hoffman returns to the studio from strict Daddy duty. With the MMA world recovered from Mayweather-McGregor, Pete and Ike recap the Jon Jones situation and underwhelming UFC 215. The guys also spend a good half-hour talking with UFC vet and two-time “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Hayder Hassan.
Though his career has taken more twists and turns than a roller coaster, Hassan, a UFC fighter, manages to put a positive spin on life using his trials to bounce back stronger. Following a second stint on “The Ultimate Fighter,” Hassan talks with the guys about Hurricane Irma’s aftermath, teammate Thiago Alves’ situation and performance-enhancing drugs in MMA.
Finally for this week, “OTC” producer Matt Casey hops on to debate the UFC’s pound-for-pound king (or queen) now that Jones is out of the picture. Pete also takes us through delivery day for his newborn, Anthony. Check back next week as the guys recap Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin and UFC Pittsburgh.
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)