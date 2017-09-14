Belt Mistaken For Bullets Prompts Gun Scare At Pace University

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A belt that appeared to have ammunition attached prompted a gun scare at Pace University in Lower Manhattan.
Police were called to campus shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible gunman on the sixth floor.
New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner John Miller said callers reported seeing what they believed to be a man loading a machine gun from an ammunition belt in a men’s bathroom stall.
Police tracked down the man and discovered the belt was simply a wardrobe item.
Meanwhile, the building was evacuated. Some students who saw social media posts about a possible gunman sheltered in place, barricading classroom doors.
A university spokeswoman later said everyone was safe and let back into the building.
