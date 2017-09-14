CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Looking For Love? Find A Less Attractive Partner, Study Says

Filed Under: Cindy Hsu, Relationships

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for love, a new study suggests finding someone less attractive.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, the researchers say that might lead to living happily ever after.

The new study out of Florida State University found attractive women married to less attractive men often have better relationships.

“Those relationships actually seemed to be happier, so spouses will be more supportive towards one another,” FSU researcher Tania Reynolds told Hsu.

On the flip side, if the husband was more attractive, the wife was often constantly focused on losing weight.

“So they would agree with statements like, I’m preoccupied with the desire to be thinner, or I like when my stomach is empty,” Reynolds said.

Matchmaker Lori Zaslow said she sees it all the time.

“When her man’s better looking and she feels like she needs to lose those extra pounds or he’s always looking good and people are always looking at him, it makes a woman feel insecure,” she said.

Dr. Maurice Khosh is a plastic surgeon, and his wife, Judy, is gorgeous.

“I do feel like she’s a knock out. So when I’m out with her, it just makes me proud and I feel good about myself that this is my mate,” he told Hsu.

They both agreed with the study.

“I think there’s truth to it,” he said. “Usually as a guy, if you’re going out with a more attractive woman, you’ve got to try a little bit harder, you’ve got to be more charming, you have to work harder to please them.”

Judy said it’s a win-win in their marriage.

“I mean, he’s attractive to me,” she said. “You know, the little compliments, ‘Oh how is he with her?’ I feel like when I do my best to look my best — be more attractive in the relationship – then he feels more confident.”

The couple has been married for 13 years.

“The most important thing I think is communication and respect, and I think that’s really been what has helped us,” Maurice said.

“And a pretty wife doesn’t hurt,” Judy added.

And you have to have a good sense of humor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch