Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant Due To Lupus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Selena Gomez is revealing why she’s kept a low profile this summer.
The 25-year-old pop star said in an Instagram post that she received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus and has been recovering from the procedure.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Her best friend, television actress Francia Raisa, was her donor.
The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds. Gomez also posted a picture of a scar on her abdomen.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
Gomez, who revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015, called the transplant “what I needed to do for my overall health.”
The post didn’t reveal Gomez’s current condition or say where or when the procedure took place.
Gomez’s publicist declined to release more information.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)