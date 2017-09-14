WFAN Morning Show Podcast: Sept. 14, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and fill-in host Jerry Recco talked a lot of baseball on the second-to-last show of the work week. They started off with the Yankees, who defeated the Rays on Wednesday after at Citi Field and later moved within three games of first-place Boston in the AL East.

Later, they got into the mess that is the Mets. Matt Harvey was awful in their 17-5 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Boomer and Jerry also talked plenty of NFL, and a whole lot more.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

