When I Was Nominated: Emmy Awards Edition- Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert is a nine-time Emmy Award winner as well as the host of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On Sunday, September 17th, Colbert will add host of the 69th Annual Emmy Awards to his resume. Colbert finds himself in rare air as he will be both a host and a nominee at this year’s awards. When asked about pulling double duty, Colbert responded with his trademark sense of humor.

“I’ve never been the host of something that I was also nominated for at the same time and if I don’t win the night’s a disaster,” said Colbert. “I don’t care how well everything else goes.”

Colbert and his team have garnered an impressive six nominations this year. How does one react when hearing they are up for not one, not two, not three, but six Emmy Awards at once?

“I think I called my publicist and said, ‘Are they good ones?’” said Colbert. “How were we nominated for six? Wait, we were nominated for writing for the election night special? They know I never did any of the scripts that we wrote right? We kind of made everything up as we went along, through our tears. That was my first reaction.”

Tune into CBS for the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST to see if this year’s host will be taking home any gold.