3 To See At ACC: Meet Kelly, Shelly Belly & Cody!

CBSNewYork And 1010 WINS Team With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions
New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Plus, Saturday, Sept 16th is the Bissel Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event, with all adoption fees paid by the Bissell Pet Foundation!

This week, we’re featuring Kelly, Shelly Belly & Cody:

shelly belly a1120672 3 To See At ACC: Meet Kelly, Shelly Belly & Cody!

Shelly Belly (A1120672) available for adoption at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Shelly Belly (A1120672) Shelly Belly is a very sweet, quiet, gentle dog who loves bellyrubs and cuddling. Her foster reports she also likes to hang her head over the tub while you shower and lick the droplets! She sometimes gets anxious, and would do best with a patient, experienced dog person. Meet adorable, approximately four-year-old Shelly Belly at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

kelly a0771980 cr 3 To See At ACC: Meet Kelly, Shelly Belly & Cody!

Kelly (A0771980) available for adoption at at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Kelly (A0771980) Kelly is a sweet, affectionate, talkative and graceful cat who, in her previous home, lived peacefully with two dogs. She has spent time with young children and is relaxed and respectful around them; she’ll allow the children to pet her and will walk away when she no longer wants attention. Meet this approximately nine-year-old cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Cody (A1118525) available for adoption at at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC)

Cody (A1118525) Adorable Cody likes to flop and stand up to sniff/greet you. This curious rabbit is slightly nervous about quick movements, which is completely understandable! Cody’s previous guardian says he likes to rearrange his toys and enjoys hay balls as well as wooden chews. Meet this approximately eight-month-old bunny at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

empty shelter 16 3 To See At ACC: Meet Kelly, Shelly Belly & Cody!

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

  • Friday, September 15, 3 – 7 pm: ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center at PetSmart-Cobble Hill (National Adoption Weekend), 238 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • Saturday, September 16, 12 – 4 pm: ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center at Raymour & Flanigan, 1961 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
  • Saturday, September 16, 3 – 6 pm: Pups & Pints (social event with some “ambassador” doggies on hand) at TGI Friday’s, 280 Marsh Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314  – More info/RSVP HERE.
  • Sunday, September 17, 12 – 5 pm: Adoptapalooza Union Square, Broadway & E 17th St, New York, NY 10003

Next ACC Foster Orientation:

  • Tuesday, September 19, 7 – 9 pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, New York, NY 10007 – Sign up HERE

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

