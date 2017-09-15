9/15 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Some pop-up showers and even an isolated rumble of thunder is expected inland today. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
After an early evening shower, expect things to quiet down with some fog developing overnight. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 60s once again.
We’ll see areas of fog tomorrow morning with mostly to partly sunny skies around the area. Highs will be on the warm side again in the low 80s.
As for Sunday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.