Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In NYC

By Deirdre Haggerty

From September 15 through October 15, America celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month. According to 2010 statistics, 17 percent of the American population are of Hispanic or Latino heritage. In New York City that number jumps to 28 percent. What better place to commemorate the 2017 theme, “Shaping the Bright Future of America,” than in the country’s most diverse city. Create your own cultural event for Hispanic Heritage Month or find one during the 30-day observance for dance, food, art and more.

Ballet Nepantla Sin Fronteras By Ballet Nepantla

Queens Theatre in the Park

14 United Nations Ave. S.

Corona, NY 11368

(718) 760-0064

www.facebook.com.balletnepantla

Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 8 p.m.

For 90 minutes Ballet Nepantla will explore “the in-between-ness of cultures within the realm of dance, harmonizing contemporary ballet with traditional Mexican folk dance, contemporary ballet and West African dance.” As a cross-cultural phenomenon that merges “geographic, historical and artistic borders,” Sin Fronteras perfectlycelebrates the melting pot, which is New York, on par with this year’s theme. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, purchase your tickets for only $30.

Tour – Cerámica de los Ancestros: Central America’s Past Revealed

American Indian Museum Heye Center

1 Bowling Green

New York, NY 10004

(212) 514-3794

www.nmai.si.edu

Date: Sept. 17, 2017 at 2 p.m.

The Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian is offering a unique, free, journey into Central America’s artwork from 2000 BC to the present. Every Sunday at 2 p.m. Museum Ambassador Carlos Molina heads a 45-minute guided tour through the exhibition. Spanish-speaking tours are available by request.

¡Vaya! 63: Charanga America

David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Broadway

Between 62nd and 63rd Streets

New York, NY 10023

(212) 721-6500

www.lincolncenter.org

Date: Sept. 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in collaboration with the NYU Music and Social Change Lab, the night of music is free. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the pioneers of Latin music in New York and traditional Cuban charangas and danzones. Space is limited to a first come-first serve basis. Keep a lookout for a variety of dates throughout September and October.

Havana Alma De Cuba

94 Christopher St.

New York, NY 10014

(212) 242-3800

www.havananyc.com 94 Christopher St.New York, NY 10014(212) 242-3800

Located between Bleeker and Bedford Streets in the West Village, Havana Alma De Cuba is a must stop for authentic Cuban cuisine during Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy live Latin music Thursday thru Saturday, complimentary cigars Tuesdays and Wednesdays or simply dine in The Garden. Between the friendly service and delicious food, you will not be disappointed. Check the website frequently for specials and events between September 15 and October 15. Hispanic Day Parade

5th Avenue

New York, NY

www.newyorklatinculture.com

Date: Oct. 8, 2017 at 12 p.m.