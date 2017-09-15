Police: Man Calls Jewish Woman, Daughter ‘Dirty Muslims’ During Queens Subway Attack

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting two Orthodox Jewish women at a Queens subway station.
A 57-year-old woman and her 37-year-old daughter were getting off the M train at the 67th Avenue station on Wednesday when the man told them, “Go back to your f—— country you dirty Muslims,” 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
When the daughter asked him to repeat himself, police said the man spit at her and beat her. He then allegedly attacked the mother when she tried to intervene.
Fellow straphangers were shocked.
“New York City’s always been so tolerant of other religions,” a woman named Rachel said.
“I’m actually shocked that it’s happening, but not surprised,” another woman, named Maria, said.
Police said as they handcuffed the suspect, he asked if he was being arrested because he’s “rich and white,” Stern reported.
Police have charged 40-year-old Dimitrios Zias with assault as a hate crime.