Video Shows Break-In At Haverstraw Electronics Store

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating several break-ins at local businesses in downtown Haverstraw, including at an electronics store that has been burglarized twice in the last two months.

As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported, the latest break-in at Mega Electronics was caught on security video at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 3. The video shows the thieves trying to pull the door open, then trying several times to break the glass in the door. The glass finally gives way, and one of the crooks is able to get in.

“A masked and hooded individual got into the store, pushed the front window open, got into the store and was searching for items,” said Haverstraw police Lt. Martin Lund.

With a flashlight and a backpack, the thief went behind the counter, the video shows. The suspect seemed to be trying to get into the cash register but was unsuccessful. The burglar then spent a few minutes looking for more merchandise before getting into an unlocked glass cabinet where a new shipment of cellphones had just been displayed.

A store employee, who did not want to be identified, said the thief got away with thousands of dollars in cellphones.

“Broke the glass from the door, and they come in to take my merchandise, around $8,000 value,” the employee said.

Minutes later, an accomplice put his or her hand through the door seeming to motion with a flashlight that it was time to leave, the video shows.

“Somebody knew what they were looking for,” said Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut. “They knew how to get into the store. They knew exactly what was in the store. My guess is it was someone who had frequented the store and knew exactly what the items were there.”

The store has an alarm system, but it never went off because the thieves never opened the door. The place now has a new system with motion detectors.