Long Island Boy Struck By SUV While Crossing Street To Get To School Bus

KINGS PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by an SUV as he was trying to get to his school bus on Long Island.

Witness Denise Sweeney said the school bus was stopped on First Avenue in Kings Park with its red lights flashing and stop signs out, but a driver in an SUV did not stop and hit the boy as he was crossing the street.

“He was doing over the speed limit. I think he was doing about 40. That’s my opinion,” Sweeney said. “And he hit the boy head-on. And the little boy hit the side of the bus and bounced right off, landed on the ground, and I ran to him.”

She comforted the boy, a student at William T. Rogers Middle School, and called his mother before he was airlifted to the hospital with a broken leg and head injuries, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“He was shaking and I didn’t want him to move,” Sweeney said. “I knew that he had broken his leg the way it was positioned, and he was bleeding in his mouth. I knew something was wrong. I knew he might’ve had internal injuries.”

The driver remained at the scene. Sweeney said the driver told her that he did not see the bus.

“Unfortunately, this incident is a terrible reminder that we cannot always assume that motorists will follow traffic safety rules at all times,” said Superintendent of School Dr. Timothy Eagen. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Effective immediately, the bus has been rerouted in an effort to try to reduce any potential future tragic accidents at this location, and so that the student struck by the car and the students that witnessed the accident don’t have to return to the scene of this unfortunate incident. ”

The boy’s injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

His sister said the boy will need metal plates in his leg. She said he will be heartbroken that he won’t be able to play football this year.