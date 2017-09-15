18 People Hurt In ‘Terrorist Incident’ At London Subway Station

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — Police in London say 18 people were hurt in a subway explosion they say was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

Police say they are investigating it as a “terrorist incident” and said those who were injured mostly suffered flash burns.

The explosion and fire happened at the Parsons Green station in southwest London. Witnesses say the device blew up on or near a train platform and say commuters stampeded down stairs to escape.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

A photo taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a burning pail inside a train. Subway service has been cut on the line servicing the station.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said residents should stay “calm and vigilant” and said the city “utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life.”

#NYPD closely monitoring incident on London subway moments ago. No direct threats to #NYC, but always remain vigilant/aware of surroundings. pic.twitter.com/xH72sHvgo9 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) September 15, 2017

Here at home, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted photos of what appeared to be the burning bucket inside the train and said the NYPD is closely monitoring the incident on the London subway.

O’Neill said while there are no direct threats to the city, New Yorkers should “always remain vigilant.”