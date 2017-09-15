CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
MLB Fines Both Red Sox, Yankees Following Sign-Stealing Investigations

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball, New York Yankees, Rob Manfred

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Watchgate has resulted in fines for both the Red Sox and Yankees.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday he has fined the Red Sox an undisclosed amount for participating in a scheme to relay pitching signs against the Yankees using an Apple Watch. The money will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Manfred said.

MORE: Read The Commissioner’s Full Statement

MLB began investigating last month after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman filed a compliant that included video shot of the Red Sox dugout during a three-game series in Boston. When contacted by the commissioner’s office, the Red Sox admitted that their trainers had been relaying information from video personnel to players. They insisted manager John Farrell, general manager Dave Dombrowski and other front-office officials had no advanced knowledge of the sign stealing.

Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers of the Red Sox tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Yankees on Aug. 18, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Red Sox responded by filing a complaint of their own against the Yankees, claiming the team used a camera from its YES television network to steal signs. Manfred said Friday his office found insufficient evidence to support that claim but that the investigation did reveal that in “an earlier championship season” the Yankees illegally used a dugout phone. Although no team filed a complaint and the subject of the conversation itself did not violate any rules, MLB moved to fine the Yankees, too, because such use of the phone is prohibited, Manfred said.

MORE: Keidel: Watchgate Adds Needed Juice To Yankees-Red Sox

The Yankees’ last championship season was 2009.

Manfred also did not disclose how much he fined the Yankees but said it is less than what the Red Sox are paying. The Yankees’ fine, too, will be donated to hurricane relief efforts.

Separately Friday, the Yankees announced they were donating $500,000 to Hurricane Irma relief — $250,000 to the Red Cross and $250,000 to the Salvation Army.

Baseball does not have any rules against teams trying to decode pitching signs, but it does outlaw the use of electronic devices to aid in the practice.

In response to the Red Sox-Yankees situation, Manfred said he has issued warnings to all 30 major league teams.

