NYPD Stepping Up Patrols In Wake Of London Subway Explosion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is stepping up patrols in the wake of a terrorist incident at a subway station in London.

An improvised explosive device blew up at the Parsons Green station, injuring at least 20 people during Friday morning’s rush hour.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said there’s no direct threat to New York City but warns everyone to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

One man visiting from London said the extra police presence in Times Square is welcome.

“It makes me feel safe cause they’re there, that’s on the ground level we feel safe if something was to happen there’s police here,” the man told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo assured commuters that transit system security will be heightened out of an abundance of caution, adding “this attempt to instill fear through random violence is horrific, cowardly and a sobering reminder of the threats we face today.”

Security is also being increased at airports, bridges and tunnels.

“The safety and security of New Yorkers is our number one priority, and we remain in close contact with local and federal officials,” Cuomo said. “We remain vigilant, and we stand with the people of London.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “We pray for those injured in today’s terrorist attack in London and thank the brave first responders. New York City stands with London.”

Nassau County police said they are are intensifying patrols as they monitor the situation in London, but stressed there are no known imminent threats to Nassau County.

