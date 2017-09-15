CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On North Korea Missile Launch

Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, North Korea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An emergency meeting has been scheduled by the U.N. Security Council on North Korea’s latest missile launch.

The sounds of warning sirens blasted, waking people up in Japan early Friday morning.

“I had no idea what it was and this loud speaker was playing all throughout the city,” Matthew Galat in Hokkaido, Japan said. “I translated it with my phone translator. It said, ‘find shelter in a basement, North Korea just launched a missile.”

The missile passed over Japanese airspace before landing in the Pacific Ocean. It’s the second time North Korea has launched a missile over Japan in the last few weeks.

South Korea quickly responded, launching their own live-fire ballistic missile drills. Japan’s prime minister called North Korea’s actions reckless and unacceptable, pleading for solidarity among the international community to send a clear message to Kim Jong Un.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own.”

President Donald Trump was questioned about North Korea aboard Air Force One just before getting word about the latest missile launch.

“We are working on different things. I can’t tell you obviously what I’m working on, but believe me the people of this country will be very, very safe,” he said.

The Pentagon says it was an intermediate range missile, that did not pose a threat to the United States or the territory of Guam.

Earlier this week, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea after it carried out its sixth and strongest nuclear test on Sept. 3.

