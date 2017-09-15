WFAN Morning Show: Baseball Friday Before A Football Friday

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco had plenty to get to on the NFL front on Friday, but they opened the show with a detailed discussion on the Yankees.
The Bombers lived up to their nickname on Thursday, bashing a bunch of home runs in a 13-5 win over the Orioles. The victory, coupled with the Red Sox’s win earlier in the day, left the Yankees three games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.
The guys also touched on the incredible Cleveland Indians, who ran their winning streak to 22 games with an extra-inning win over Kansas City, and the Mets, who suffered another embarrassing blowout loss to the Cubs in Chicago.