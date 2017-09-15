WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 15, 2017

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Friday’s “Moment of the Day” featured a caller named “Jeff” from Fairlawn who REALLY likes Boomer and Jerry Recco together on the radio.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

It was a Football Friday on WFAN, but the guys started things off with some baseball. The Yankees won again Thursday and are getting closer to clinching a postseason berth, the Indians may never lose again, and it seems all the Mets do is lose, and lose big.

Boomer and Jerry then turned to the NFL. Odell Beckham, Jr.’s ankle injury continue to be a topic, as his status for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions is still in question. The Jets will head to the “Black Hole” on Sunday and try to avoid a likely beatdown at the hands of the Oakland Raiders.

Later, Brian Jones of the “Gio and Jones” show on CBS Sports Radio Network joined the guys in studio to talk college pigskin and which quarterbacks the Jets should have their eyes on in the 2018 draft.

And last but certainly not least, Boomer, Jerry, and Brian offered up their picks for Week 2 in the NFL.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch