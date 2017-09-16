Gold Star Parents End Cross-Country Bike Ride At Ground Zero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pair of Gold Star parents ended their cross-country bike trip in the Big Apple on Saturday.
Kaye Jordan and Michael Perich raised their hands in victory as they road into Lower Manhattan.
Both lost sons in the War on Terror. Jordan’s son was 19. Perich’s was 25.
In June, the duo left San Diego, stopping along the way to visit other parents who have suffered the pain of losing a son or daughter.
“We met over 23 Gold Star families. We want to make sure our Gold Star families are OK, because our kids have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Jordan said.
“We live in a wonderful country, and I hope that everyone never forgets about our young men and women that lost their lives since 911 for our freedoms,” Perich added.
After the nearly 3,000 mile ride, the bikers and their families visited the World Trade Center Memorial for a special ceremony.