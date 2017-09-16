Jersey Shore Marine Corps Charity Race Kicks Off Amid Heightened Security

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Security is tight at a Jersey Shore Marine Corps charity race, a year after a terror attack cut the event short.

The Seaside Semper Five 5-k race got underway Saturday morning, with local, state, and federal police standing guard with additional resources this year.

“Everybody’s excited, we actually wanted to come back bigger and stronger this year after the bombing,” race director Frank Costello told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Costello said he expected double the crowd, as organizers moved the starting line from Seaside Park to Beachcomber in Seaside Heights to accommodate runners from all over the world.

The director estimates people have come in from 25 states and roughly seven countries. Joining them are authorities from different law enforcement agencies: the FBI, Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police, in addition to several local police departments.

Officers are lined along the race route, ready to keep participants and spectators alike safe.

“We’re worried like everybody else having the federal authorities here with their willpower and their technology,” Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd said. “We’ll have drones up in the air, it’s amazing what we’re doing to protect these people.”

The security measures have been five months in the making, resulting in a comprehensive plan to protect on all fronts. Drones in the sky plus officers on the ground, on rooftops, and in the water.

“In my 34 years I’ve never seen anything like this,” Chief Boyd said. “We’ve had the vice president of the United States here and we’ve got better security here today than we did for him.”

Runners were feeling confident, choosing to focus on their race instead of any potential threats.

“I’m feeling really comfortable about the race today and really comfortable about the security being here, a huge amount of presence,” runner Catherine Taeffner said.

“It’s really great everybody came out and did a great job for us,” runner Dan Anderson said. “I appreciate it.”

Officers were spread all over the boardwalk and throughout the area with rifles in hand, combined with undercover officers blended into the crowds. In terms of security, nothing was left to chance Saturday.

