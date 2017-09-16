Beach Goers Savor Last Days Of Summer, But Avoid Waters As Hurricane Jose Approaches

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At Jones Beach on Long Island, sun worshipers dotted the sands Saturday, but few ventured into the waters, as they grow increasingly choppy and dangerous because of Hurricane Jose.

These are the final days of summer, and for Jones Beach merchants that means it’s time to move merchandise by slashing prices 50 percent.

For beach goers, it means taking a late season ocean dip while they still can.

“This is my last hurrah before I don’t come out here anymore,” Jaja Reid, of the Bronx, told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

He learned first-hand the waves Saturday were taller and rougher than usual.

“The waves are crazy today,” he said.

Hurricane Jose Expected To Cause Rip Currents At Tri-State Area Beaches This Weekend

That’s because Hurricane Jose manages to stir the surf even from its current spot far away from our shores.

“Took my under. It’s very hard,” Reid said. “It’s not swimming conditions, let’s put it that way.”

The conditions are expected to get messier and more dangerous Sunday, according to Jones Beach lifeguards who are preparing for a busy day.

“There will be all kinds of red flags warning people not to go in. We will be down here patrolling, making sure that no one goes in the water,” lifeguard Keith Gabora said.

But when the day is done, the lifeguard stations will go empty as their season ends. So Gabora is pleading with the public — left on their own — to use caution and common sense as Jose churns closer, bringing waves as high as 15 feet to the beach midweek.

“Do not come down next week, do not even come anywhere near the water. You can pull right back into it just watching the waves from the berm here,”he said. “It’s very dangerous.”

As Carlin reported, many people avoided the choppy waves all together and never even set foot in the sand – staying on the boardwalk instead.

For 13-year-old Michael Skoros, it was a sun soaked, perfect day for a bike ride with his dad.

“It feels like summer,” he said. “Hopefully it stays longer than it should.”

However long it lasts, enjoy the remainder of the summer – safely.