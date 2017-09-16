Long Island Joins Bid To Host Amazon’s New $5 Billion Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Long Island has joined the bid to host Amazon’s new $5 billion headquarters.
State officials hope New York will be the home to Amazon’s second North American headquarters.
The project could employ 50,000 people, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.
The Nassau County Industrial and Development Agency is looking into using tax incentive packages to attract the company.
Suffolk County is already in the process of identifying a site for the East Coast headquarters.
Amazon already has its roots in New York State with a massive Amazon Prime Now fulfillment center in Midtown, Manhattan.