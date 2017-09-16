Man Shot Dead Outside Bodega In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and killed outside a bodega in Crown Heights, Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to reports of a male shot in front of 790 Franklin Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso.
Medics rushed the victim to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.