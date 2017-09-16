NASCAR Driver Ted Christopher Killed In Connecticut Plane Crash

GUILFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – NASCAR driver Ted Christopher was killed Saturday in a small plane crash in Connecticut.
The Mooney M20C aircraft crashed in a wooded area near Guilford shortly before 2 p.m., according to the FAA.
Another person on board was killed, as well. The second victim’s name has not yet been released.
“All of us at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park are saddened to learn of Ted Christopher’s passing. Last Sunday, he recorded his 99th victory on our oval. He will be remembered as one of the greatest Modified drivers of all time,” Thompson Speedway Motorsports said in a statement. “May Ted rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Christopher family, and all those impacted by this tragic loss.”
The FAA said it is investigating the cause of the crash.