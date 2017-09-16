Police: Man Spits On, Punches Female Straphanger Aboard Midtown Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say spat on and punched a woman following a dispute aboard a subway in Midtown last week.

The victim claims the altercation began when the suspect encroached upon her as he sat down aboard a northbound E train heading towards the 7th Avenue station just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

She asked for a moment to readjust herself, and a short while later was preparing to exit the train when the suspect allegedly spat on the back of her head.

Both the victim and the suspect exited onto the platform when the train arrived at 7th Avenue, according to police.

When the victim attempted to stop the suspect by grabbing his backpack, police say the he punched her in the shoulder and spat once more in her face before hopping back on the northbound E train and exiting the station.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a roughly 30-year-old, 5’9″ tall, and 150 pound Hispanic male.

