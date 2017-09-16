Hurricane Jose Expected To Bring Rough Seas, Rip Currents To Area Coastlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hurricane Jose is expected to bring rough seas and dangerous rip currents to New Jersey and Long Island’s coastlines early next week.
CBS2’s Elise Finch broke down the National Weather Center’s latest models, as of 11 p.m. Saturday:
The storm maintains its hurricane status as a Category 1, with 80 mile per hour winds.
The center of circulation is 465 miles South-South East of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It’s moving north at 7 miles per hour.
The latest track sends it farther away from the Tri-State Area. It shows the storm moving parallel to the East Coast of the United States, then heading out to sea as it approaches the Northeast.
Warnings are in place for area beaches Sunday.
The storm is expected to make its closest path to the Tri-State Area on Tuesday.