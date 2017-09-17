Beachgoers Urged To Use Caution As Hurricane Jose Brings Rough Surf, Rip Tides

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With Hurricane Jose heading up the East Coast, rough surf is expected at beaches across the Tri-State Area just as lifeguards have wrapped up their summer season.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, most lifeguards along the Jersey Shore are only working weekends through October 1st. With the Category 1 storm churning north up the coast, beachgoers are being warned to stay out of the water.

But Neil has other plans. In fact, he’s been in the ocean all weekend.

“It’s rough and it has currents, but you have to be calm and understand and stand up,” he said. “If a current takes you a little bit, go with it.”

Nancy lives in Toms River, and she says she’s opting to heed the warnings.

“They do say there is an undertow out there, so I think it looks deceiving,” she said. “It might look safe, but maybe it’s not. Err on the side of caution and stay out of the water.”

