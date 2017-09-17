Shock, Anger After Nooses Found Outside Brooklyn Museum, Public Library

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was anger and alarm in Brooklyn Sunday, after two nooses were discovered at prominent locations this month.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, residents stood up against the vandalism Sunday.

Like a snake spiraled around a tree on Eastern Parkway, the black and green rope found outside the Brooklyn Museum was an unsettling sight for many.

“Sad, it’s really sad,” one woman said.

“Looks like they’re trying to lynch somebody,” said Darryl Grooms of Crown Heights.

Local leaders said before its tail was cut off this weekend, it was the second of two nooses found hanging from a tree in the area.

“Someone has decided to stoke fear, and try to encourage fear, among young people and among the people that live in this community,” said L. Joy Williams, President of the Brooklyn branch of the NAACP.

Standing in front of the Brooklyn Public Library, where a noose was discovered two weeks ago, community leaders denounced the bigotry and vandals responsible.

“I call them cowards, because they would target children at a library,” said the Rev. Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network.

“We’re all in this together. We’re all part of one neighborhood. We’re all part of one city, and when one group within this city is attacked, we’re all under attack,” said Rabbi Eli Cohen.

Scott Sasso told CBS2 the rope did not intimidate him, but rather disheartened him.

“This is Brooklyn. This is Eastern Parkway. I wouldn’t read it the same way I would someplace else,” Sasso said. “It doesn’t scare me or anything, but it is just disappointing and idiotic.”

Community leaders have asked for more police protection around the areas. Authorities said the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the reports.

The public library says they will continue to be diligent in preserving an atmosphere of inclusivity and safety.