Con Edison Power Failure Snarls Subway Service Between Brooklyn And Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway service was disrupted Sunday afternoon due to a Con Edison power failure in Downtown Brooklyn.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says service on the A, C, and F lines was suspended in both directions between Manhattan and Brooklyn for over an hour due to the failure at the Jay Street-MetroTech station.
The utility company said in a statement that the issue was caused by an “electric transmission disturbance that affects parts of downtown Brooklyn” Sunday afternoon.
“Crews are reporting damage to electrical equipment in a substation that services the area, and is aware of impacts to subways and other buildings,” the statement continued. “The company is working to assess the equipment problems and will provide updates.”
The MTA said responders restored service just before 3 p.m., but extensive delays persisted along the A, C, E, F, G, 4, and 5 lines in both directions.