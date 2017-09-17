CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Consumer Alert: Car Seat Safety On The Decline With Older Children

Filed Under: car seat safety

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds parents are using car seats correctly, at least when it comes to their infants.

The same can’t be said for when those kids get older. As CBS2’s Hena Doba explains, that’s when car seat safety appears to decline.

Livingston, New Jersey resident Kelly Massler has a baby boy on the way. She’s went to a safe kids car seat inspection station where instructors teach parents how to properly install car seats.

“Everything about safety is important, especially the safety of a child,” she said.

Experts say babies and infants should ride in a rear facing car seat until their are two years old, and new research finds more parents than ever before are following that guideline.

Safety instructor Patty DiFilippo says the seats can save lives.

“Being in a rear facing car seat, the child’s head and neck is supported by the car seat in the event of a frontal collision,” she said.

But while more parents are making sure their young children are protected, there is a drop off when they get older.

The study found booster seat use decreased slightly among children four to seven years old.

Dr. Joseph O’Neil from the Riley Hospital for Children is the study’s author.

“If we try to put a child in an adult-sized seat before they’re ready, then it doesn’t fit them right,” Dr. O’Neil said. “It hits them across the neck, and it really can have tragic consequences in terms of injury in motor vehicle crashes.”

Oneil says they commonly see harnesses used incorrectly when parents don’t use the top tether anchor in forward-facing seats. Taking that extra step can make sure your child stays safe.

The study also found 31 percent of 8 to 12 year olds were allowed to sit in the front seat. Experts say kids shouldn’t do so until they’re at least 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch