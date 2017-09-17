Keeping An Eye On Hurricane Jose’s Latest Track

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane Jose is expected to bring rough seas and dangerous rip currents to New Jersey and Long Island’s shorelines early this week.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock broke down the National Weather Center’s latest models, as of 8 a.m. Sunday:

Winds remain at a consistent 80 miles an hour as the storm remains a Category 1 hurricane.

Jose sits approximately 420 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and continues to head in a northerly direction at roughly 8 miles an hour.

The Category 1 storm is expected to move north through Tuesday morning, where it will sit off the mid-Atlantic coast and continue to churn local surf and heighten the risk of dangerous rip currents.

Once we get past Tuesday morning, we can expect significant rainfall and winds which will start picking up. By Wednesday morning, the storm will be as close to the Tri-State Area as it will get, with the center of the storm well off our shoreline.

The east end of Long Island can still expect powerful winds from the system and especially high surf.

Jose could possibly strike Cape Cod as a tropical storm before the system makes a hard right turn into the Atlantic early Thursday.

Over the next several days the Tri-State Area can expect dangerous rip currents, high surf, and extensive beach erosion.