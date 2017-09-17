Driver At Large After Slamming Into Rockland County Building, Driving Off

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver remained at large Sunday afternoon into slamming into a building in Rockland County.
Ramapo town police said the driver slammed into the commercial building on Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Two employees were inside and were closing the unidentified business in the building for the night at the time, police said. When the employees heard and felt the impact, they went out to investigate – but by then, the driver had already driven off, police said.
The Sloatsburg Fire and Building Inspector was called, and Orange & Rockland Utilities shut off gas to the building, police said.
The driver was still at large late Sunday, but the building was deemed structurally sound and safe to occupy, police said.