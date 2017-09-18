Street Closures In Effect For United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations General Assembly is in session and you know what that means… street closures.

The United Nations is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street, and the NYPD urges the use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly, which ends Sept. 25.

Secret Service agents and police officers stand guard as concrete and steel barricades block streets near the UN, making it tough for drivers to get around.

“It’s crazy all over the place, it’s too crowded,” a limo driver said.

“It’s just chaos, there’s no movement going on. It’s crazy,” a sanitation worker said.

“It’s a hectic week, a crazy week,” a delivery driver said. “Everything’s being monitored, every person is under the microscopes, streets closed, you gotta walk blocks.”

The following street closures are in effect:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles during the UNGA:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5 a.m. daily and will reopen each evening after the day’s session:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive