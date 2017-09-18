78-Year-Old Good Samaritan Tries To Disrupt Robbery In Bushwick, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man stepped in to try and stop a robber from making off with $200 from a Peruvian restaurant in Brooklyn Monday morning.
Police say the suspect entered Inca Chicken on Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick and removed $200 from the register around 9:15 a.m.
At that point, the 78-year-old good Samaritan attempted to stop the individual, sparking a struggle between the two men.
The suspect left the location and fled in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as a dark skinned man last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, black sneakers, and carrying a backpack.
