9/18 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Clouds will rule this afternoon with perhaps some breaks here and there. And a shower is possible, but odds are on the low end. Outside of that, expect humid conditions and slightly cooler temps in the mid 70s.

This evening will be mainly dry, but we’ll see some rain fill in south and east overnight, and eventually the city towards daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s with a developing breeze late.

Tomorrow we’ll see periods of rain and gusty winds associated with what is now Hurricane “Jose”. The general flood threat is low, but isolated pockets of flooding are possible. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Into tomorrow night, we’ll see winds peak around the area with the strongest gusts along the coast (40-50 mph). And periods of rain will continue with the heaviest off to our east. Also worth mentioning: coastal flooding. This high tide cycle is where we may very well see the most widespread minor to moderate flooding, so do be on the lookout.

As for Wednesday, we’ll see “Jose” make a gradual turn farther out to sea, but we’ll still be dealing with some rain and gusty winds with the worst impacts out east. Highs that day will be slightly warmer near 80°.