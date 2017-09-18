Back Stories: ‘I Can Hear You, The Rest Of The World Hears You’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Just days after the September 11th terror attacks, former President George W. Bush visited New York City.
“I arrive at the clearing where they had the president and there were some construction workers there. As I approached, the president was on my right about 20-30 yards away. And I started heading in that direction,” WCBS reporter Rich Lamb recalls. “A state police officer, whom I had known for years, said, ‘Rich, stand here.’ And I said, ‘But the president’s over there.’ He said, ‘Rich, stand here.’”
The president then moved right in front of him, maybe 10 feet away.
“That’s when he grabbed the bull horn… But the construction workers were saying, ‘We can’t hear you!’” Lamb says. “The president turned with the bull horn and said, ‘I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.’”
There was a tremendous cheer and a chant of “USA! USA!”
“It was an electric moment, just stunning,” Lamb says.