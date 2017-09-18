Judge Denies NFL Bid To Reinstate Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

FRISCO, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — A federal judge in Texas has denied the NFL’s request to suspend his injunction that blocked a six-game domestic-violence suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Monday was expected and came after the NFL had already moved on to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans with the same request.

In his ruling, Mazzant criticized the NFL for not waiting for his decision after using the argument of premature filings against the NFL Players Association in Elliott’s request for the injunction. The judge wrote that the “irony is not lost on the court.”

The NFL filed a request for an emergency stay with the appeals court Friday, and the union issued a response the next day. The league responded to the union’s filing Monday. All the filings make similar arguments from the original lawsuit the NFLPA filed on Elliott’s behalf in Mazzant’s court.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

The 22-year-old Elliott denied the allegations in sworn testimony during a league appeal hearing. The NFL Players’ Associated sued in federal court on behalf of Elliott, saying the appeal hearing was “fundamentally unfair” because the running back was prevented from confronting his accuser in the Ohio case.

Through two games, Elliott has rushed for 112 yards and no touchdowns. He was held to 8 yards on nine carries in Sunday’s 42-17 loss to the Broncos.

