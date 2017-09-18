LISTEN: Francesa Says Jets Shouldn’t Forget How Raiders Ran Up The Score

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Raiders’ decision to tack meaningless points onto the scoreboard in the waning moments of a blowout win over the Jets on Sunday was “obnoxious,” WFAN’s Mike Francesa said Monday.

With less than a minute left and the ball at the New York 6-yard line, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr tried to draw the Jets offsides, which would have given the Raiders a first-and-goal. Instead, Carr himself was flagged for a false start, and Oakland settled for a Giorgio Tavecchio field goal. The Raiders won, 45-20.

“If I’m a young Jet, if I’m one of the kids on this team, I store that up for a day I’m going to see them again,” Francesa said at the start of his show. “When the fates have turned a little bit, I’m going to remember that game because that was a game where the Raiders actually rubbed their nose in it.”

Some Jets, most notably linebacker Jordan Jenkins, were upset about Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch dancing on the sideline early in the fourth quarter. But Francesa said that didn’t appear to be directed at the Jets, like the play-calling in the final minute was.

MORE: Keidel: Jets Briefly Resemble Legitimate NFL Team Before Wheels Fall Off

“I think that the way (Raiders coach Jack) Del Rio handled the end of the game was absurd,” Francesa said. “There was not a reason in the world to do that. I thought it was obnoxious how they handled the end of the game.”

As for the rest of the game, Francesa said the Jets were simply overmatched.

“They’re not beating a team like that,” he said. “And I really though at 14-zip, the Raiders even kind of lost their edge. They just thought, ‘Hey, this is too easy.’ Listen, they can name the score against a team like them right now. And the Jets can think they’re making progress and maybe they saw some progress yesterday — I actually saw a little competitiveness in the second quarter — but they never slowed the Raiders down. The Raiders could have scored at will in this game.

“They’re just not in their league, and right now they are bottom feeders.”

To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.