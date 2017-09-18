Hurricane Jose Raises Flooding, Beach Erosion Concerns In New Jersey, Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane Jose is causing dangerous rip currents at beaches from New Jersey to Long Island and raising concerns about flooding and beach erosion as the Category 1 storm moves north just off the East Coast.

The dramatic effects were already noticeable at Jones Beach where over the weekend beach chairs and sunbathers dotted the sand. Now it’s completely flooded.

Jones Beach ocean waters covered much of its sprawling sand Monday morning — a sign of things to come says State Parks Deputy Regional Director George Gorman.

“We are going to have the next two days that we’re going to see the effects of the hurricane come in and it’s only going to get worse,” Gorman said. “We are concerned about erosion and we are concerned about damage that the flooding could cause.”

High winds, heavy rain, and severe rip currents could be treacherous on Long Island from Hurricane Jose. The entire island is under a tropical storm watch and while beaches are closed for the season, there is still concern that some will want to test the waters.

“We do have patrol out there advising people not to go into the water because it just is too dangerous,” Gorman said. “Nobody should go in the water. It’s just too dangerous.”

Jose is also threatening the New Jersey shore with rough surf, powerful winds and the chance for storm surge. A tropical storm watch is in effect for eastern Monmouth, Ocean, southeast Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

On Belmar Beach, the rip tides pulled swimmers into danger over the weekend.

Lifeguards had to rescue two high school students who were caught off guard by hurricane surf.

“It took about five lifeguards swimming landlines out to pull these two kids out, and they were very, very grateful,” said lifeguard Chris Leal. “They had no chance whatsoever. They were at the total mercy of the ocean.”

“Blink of an eye took us out in seconds,” said Myles Kowalski of Lawrenceville.

“We just got pulled out fast,” said Nicole Binkley of Burlington Township.

Later Monday, parks workers will pile sand bags around Atlantic Ocean beachfront facilities.

The greatest concern is in Montauk where swimming has been prohibited for days and ocean waters are up to the sand dunes.

“It’s not something that’s unusual, but we don’t like seeing it,” Gorman said. “We are very concerned about it.”

Officials in Long Beach, Long Island, are also taking precautions.

“We have got our public works crews out around the clock ensuring that storm drains are clear and moving said,” said City Manager Jack Schnirman.

On Monday afternoon, Jose was centered about 270 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving north at 9 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.