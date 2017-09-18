Lake Bell Returns To Writing, Directing, Acting In ‘I Do… Until I Don’t’

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – New York native Lake Bell is driven to new experiences. Not all of them have been great.
The actor, director and screenwriter behind the movies “In a World…” and “Worst Enemy” got her outgoing start at an early age as a young girl attending The Chapin School on the Upper East Side.
“I got bitten by the principal’s dog,” she told CBS Local. “She had a Schnauzer and I was always that kid that was like, ‘Hi, I love your dog’ and just sticking my hands immediately into a dog’s face without asking. That’s how I learned my lesson. I was like ‘Hi!’ and it was like (chomp).”
Once bitten, never shy, Bell went on to acting and went behind the camera seven years ago.
“Part of what’s so enticing about writing, directing, starring and producing something is it’s so fullfilling,” she said. “It’s multi-dimensional storytelling. When I’m writing it I have intention, I build it so I can direct it. That’s why I find it very hard to write something and then give it to somebody else to direct.”
Her latest project, “I Do… Until I Don’t,” pairs her on screen with Ed Helms.
“I always want to challenge myself and take on worlds and tones that are different than what I’m naturally prone to do,” Bell said. “I have a number of projects that will force me into that. It’s exhilarating.”