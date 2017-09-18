Syndergaard Pitches Simulated Game, Could Return This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — Noah Syndergaard took another step Monday toward returning to the mound this season, although that still isn’t a given.

The right-hander pitched to live batters in a simulated game before the Mets played the Marlins in Miami, according to multiple reports.

Syndergaard has been on the disabled list since May 1 with a partially torn right lat muscle.

With just 13 games left to go and his team (65-84) out of contention, manager Terry Collins is being cautious with the All-Star pitcher. The Mets had considered using Syndergaard out of the bullpen this past weekend against the Braves but ultimately decided against it.

“Just trying to make sure we do it the right way without rushing,” Collins told reporters. “No reason to rush. We’re going to make sure we take baby steps.”

Syndergaard has made two minor league rehab starts.

Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com reported that the earliest Syndergaard could return is Saturday against the Nationals at Citi Field. The Daily News reported the Mets hope to pitch Syndergaard only an inning or two.

But if he experiences any setbacks, it could mean the end of his season.

Syndergaard told the Daily News he needs to pitch in a meaningful baseball game before next season “for my personal well-being.”

In five starts this season, he is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA.