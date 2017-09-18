At 7: Ahead Of Governor Debate, Join Our New Jersey Virtual Town Hall Meeting | Ask A Question On Facebook

Michigan School Picture Day Becomes an Epic Costume Contest

Filed Under: High School, identification

1010 WINS — You remember picture day at school when you were growing up — your mom, dad or guardian made sure you had a haircut, your clothes matched perfectly and you even had to wear your good pair of shoes (They don’t even photograph the shoes, ma!).

That’s certainly not the case at Michigan’s North Farmington High School.

Seniors at the high school have, for years, been given the opportunity to dress up in whatever pop culture costume they choose for their photo identification cards. Some of the stand-out results are below.

Be sure to view their full Twitter ‘Moment’ HERE for more.

Check out even more hilarious photos HERE.

 

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch