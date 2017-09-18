Michigan School Picture Day Becomes an Epic Costume Contest

1010 WINS — You remember picture day at school when you were growing up — your mom, dad or guardian made sure you had a haircut, your clothes matched perfectly and you even had to wear your good pair of shoes (They don’t even photograph the shoes, ma!).
That’s certainly not the case at Michigan’s North Farmington High School.
Seniors at the high school have, for years, been given the opportunity to dress up in whatever pop culture costume they choose for their photo identification cards. Some of the stand-out results are below.
-Joe Cingrana