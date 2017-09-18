CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
At 7: Ahead Of Governor Debate, Join Our New Jersey Virtual Town Hall Meeting | Ask A Question On Facebook

L.I. Criminal Justice Students Undergo Hands-On Training With Police Body Cameras

Filed Under: Body Cameras, Farmingdale State University, Jennifer McLogan, police body cameras

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In many cases, the footage from police cameras can be the only way to prove guilt or innocence, and the first hands-on crime analysis courses using body cams in the classroom are underway to study the phenomenon.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan had an exclusive look from Farmingdale State University Monday.

The criminal justice students taking the courses are among the first in the country working with official law enforcement body cameras in the classroom. They are using the same model body cams that recorded the NYPD fatal shooting from which the video was released last week.

“To decrease liability and increase officer accountability” is the purpose, said professor Dr. Brian Kelly of Farmingdale State University.

Kelly, a retired law enforcement and police academy trainer, had his crime analysis students on the edges of their seats.

In one role-playing situation for the class, the classroom was a train platform and McLogan the victim of a verbal assault.

In the role-playing scenario, officers diffused the situation, and led McLogan away.

Students pore over the videos, analyzing what they see on the footage versus what they remember seeing live.

“Calm them down and separate that what they should have done,” one student said.

“It isn’t necessarily protection from a threat, but protects your rights,” another said.

The students take turns playing perpetrator, victim, and police. Cameras are jostled during the use of force, frisking, and interacting with someone experiencing an emotional disturbance.

“They know what they did is right, back up what they did with video evidence,” said Farmingdale State student Carol Shortell, who said she wants to be a police officer.

Other than forensic DNA analysis, law enforcement agencies tell CBS2 that applied classroom learning with body cams is the most sought after tool in contemporary police and prosecutorial training right now.

The students are learning that officers do not need a person’s permission to start recording, but officers are encouraged to tell members of the public when the cameras are on.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch