Enough Fentanyl For 32-Million Fatal Overdoses Seized In Queens Raid

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities found enough fentanyl for 32 million deadly overdoses in a raid on a Queens apartment, making it the largest seizure of its kind in New York City.
“The most frightening aspect of it is just how much fentanyl was recovered,” city special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan told 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon.
In one of two August drug busts, agents turned up 140 lbs of the synthetic opioid in pure form.
“Which is extremely dangerous, and extremely lethal,” Brennan said.
DEA agents in New Jersey watched a deal go down at a Walmart in Manahawkin, New Jersey. They followed a man and woman back to an apartment in Kew Gardens and found more than 200 lbs of illegal drugs.
A few weeks later authorities followed two men from Woodbridge, New Jersey to the Bronx and arrested them near Yankee Stadium.
Brennan said because the drug is so toxic it took several weeks for drug labs to carefully test it all.