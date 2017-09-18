President Trump To Make Debut At UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is making his debut at the United Nations amid rising concerns over North Korea.

In his first visit to the U.N. since taking office, the president is expected to attend meetings Monday before addressing the General Assembly on Tuesday.

North Korea is expected to be key among the issues he discusses with tensions reaching a new peak.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appeared on “Face The Nation” Sunday, a day after North Korea released a new image of its leader, Kim Jong Un, observing a recent missile test.

“The president has been very clear that he views this threat of North Korea as ever growing,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson said it’s up to North Korea to avoid the U.S. taking military action.

“All they need to do to let us know they’re ready to talk is to just stop these tests, stop these provocative actions,” he said.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., went a step further.

“If the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in anyway, North Korea will be destroyed,” she said. “We are trying every other possibility that we have.”

Another key topic expected to come up during the president’s visit is the Paris climate accord, which Trump pulled out of earlier this year.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says reports that the president has changed his mind about leaving the agreement are not true.

“He said at some point in the future, if there can be, if there can be a deal that addresses these fundamental flaws he’s open to it,” he said.

On Monday, Trump is set to address a U.S.-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member organization he has sharply criticized.

As a candidate for president, Trump labeled the U.N. as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member countries at a White House meeting this year that the U.N. has “tremendous potential.”

Trump more recently has praised a pair of unanimous council votes to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its continued nuclear weapon and ballistic missile tests.

Trump and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak at the meeting. The U.S. has asked member nations to sign a declaration on U.N. reforms, and more than 100 have done so. The president wants the U.N. to cut spending and make other operational changes.

Haley said Trump’s criticisms were accurate at the time, but that it is now a “new day” at the U.N. An organization that “talked a lot but didn’t have a lot of action” has given way to a “United Nations that’s action-oriented,” she said, noting the Security Council votes on North Korea this month.

Guterres has proposed a massive package of changes, and Haley said the U.N. is “totally moving toward reform.”

“We said that we needed to get value for our dollar and what we’re finding is the international community is right there with us in support of reform. So it is a new day at the U.N.,” she said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” She said Trump’s pleas had been heard and “what we’ll do is see him respond to that.”

Trump also planned to hold separate talks Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron. McMaster said the conversations would be wide-ranging, but that “Iran’s destabilizing behavior” would be a major focus of Trump’s discussions with both leaders.

Trump was also hosting a dinner for Latin American leaders. McMaster said Venezuela, which has been gripped by economic and political turmoil, will be discussed.

The U.N. General Assembly takes place through Thursday. Drivers can expect closures and detours on the east side of Manhattan in the vicinity of 1st Avenue between 48th and 42nd streets as well as side streets around the U.N.

