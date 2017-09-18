TV Honors Its Best & Brightest At 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — The television industry honored its best Sunday evening at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

You may have seen the show on CBS2, but what you didn’t see was the celebrations that carried on long after the show was over.

As Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier reported, Big Little Lies won big Sunday. After the show, it was all about celebrating.

The stars did just that, late into the night.

Nominee Reese Witherspoon said the first thing she’d do when she got into the post-show after party was hug her kids and see her dogs.

“Take off these shoes,” was another priority.

Witherspoon did all of the above, proudly posing with daughter Ava at the HBO party.

It’s where Reese’s co-star Nicole Kidman got cozy with hubby Keith Urban, celebrating their show’s best drama series win.

The littlest co-star, Iain Armitage, was definitely in the partying mood. He was caught boogieing down by ET’s Nischelle Turner.

“I was really excited, I was basically doing it the whole night,” he said.

“Unfortunately I’m a waiter tonight,” actor Jeremy Piven joked, donning a white tuxedo jacket. “I’m serving up some really nice hors d’oeuvres.”

Allison Janney, star of the CBS sitcom “Mom,” was in the show’s open, but didn’t get to see it in person.

“My nephew and I were trying to get there,” she said. “There was such a crush to get in and we were late so they wouldn’t sit us down, so we missed the opening. I missed myself in the taping.”

She said she’d watch it when she got home.

“I didn’t see it and I had a great time with Stephen filming that,” she said.

The Governor’s Ball — the Emmy Awards’ official party — is where host Stephen Colbert headed after the show, and where James Corden was the life of the party.

100,000 stems of fresh flowers decorated the room and 5,000 bottles of wine flowed freely.

“Big Little Lies” racked up a total of eight awards Sunday, including outstanding limited series.